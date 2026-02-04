Tragic Demise: Loan Recovery Leads to Heart Attack

A daily wage laborer, Ismail, passed away from a heart attack following a visit from revenue officials concerning an outstanding loan recovery. The incident has triggered allegations from Ismail's family, who accuse the officials of harassment and misbehavior. The family claims that the officials used "harsh and threatening language," resulting in severe distress for Ismail, who was later taken to the tehsil office where his health deteriorated.

Authorities, including Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar, have refuted the family's claims, stating that the recovery team did not engage in misconduct and that Ismail attended the meeting voluntarily. Despite the official denials, Ismail's family has filed a murder case against the revenue officials at the Banna Devi police station, demanding a thorough investigation into the events leading to his death.

The tragedy has underscored the financial difficulties faced by Ismail's family, who have demanded Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia compensation. The case has sparked public interest as potential mishandling of the recovery process and the harsh tactics used by officials come under scrutiny.

