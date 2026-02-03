Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Demands Immediate Action Against Harassment of Kashmir Natives

Omar Abdullah calls for an end to harassment of Kashmir natives across India, addressing both students and traders. He commended Uttarakhand for recent actions but expressed concern over incidents in Himachal Pradesh. The harassment issue was also raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with the Chief Minister demanding swift action from neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, demanded an immediate end to the alleged harassment of Kashmir natives across India, whether they are students or traders. He underscored the issue's importance during a session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and called for urgent action from relevant authorities.

This call to action comes after reports of harassment emerged from various parts of the country. Abdullah praised the Uttarakhand government's swift response in recording cases and making arrests. However, he raised concerns about ongoing incidents in Himachal Pradesh, a neighboring state with Congress governance, where Kashmiris face harassment.

In response to questions about parliamentary events involving Rahul Gandhi and former Army chief M M Naravane, Abdullah refrained from commenting, emphasizing the sovereignty of both parliamentary and assembly proceedings. He also directed queries about National Conference coordination to the party president, Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

