U.S. and Mexico Unite to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

The United States and Mexico announced a 60-day plan focused on coordinated trade policies to address critical mineral supply chain vulnerabilities. The plan aims to establish price floors and explore binding agreements, emphasizing economic and security significance. Canada, however, was notably excluded from this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 03:09 IST
The United States and Mexico launched a collaborative 60-day plan aimed at reinforcing critical mineral supply chains by developing coordinated trade policies. This initiative, announced on Wednesday, signals a strategic move to mitigate vulnerabilities without directly mentioning China, a key player in mineral processing.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the shared commitment between the U.S. and Mexico to rectify global market distortions impacting North American supply chains. This plan is critical because these minerals are vital to modern industries and securing diverse, resilient supply chains is paramount for national and economic security.

Despite the focus on cooperation, Canada was excluded from this agreement. A Canadian source indicated that the nation is prioritizing the upcoming review of the USMCA. Meanwhile, the USTR noted the unprecedented nature of this U.S.-Mexico agreement and expressed intentions for similar collaborations with other allies.

