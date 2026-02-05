U.S. Rallies Allies for Critical Mineral Trade Bloc

The U.S. is taking significant steps to challenge China's control over critical minerals essential for high-tech manufacturing. Vice President JD Vance has introduced a plan to include allies in a preferential trade bloc, aimed at establishing coordinated price floors to prevent market disruptions caused by China's pricing tactics.

Vance's announcement comes amid broader strategic efforts by the U.S. administration to protect supply chains and reduce reliance on Chinese mineral processing. Key measures include reference prices and adjustable tariffs to maintain market stability and incentivize investment in alternative sources.'

The initiative, welcomed by a consortium of 55 countries, marks a move toward reshaping global supply chains. It raises important questions about geopolitical dynamics as allies, including the European Union and Japan, align with the U.S. to bolster critical mineral production and trade resilience.

