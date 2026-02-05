Maratha Day: A Tribute to Valor and Heritage

Maratha Day was marked with solemnity and deep military honor at The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi. The highlight of Wednesday's commemoration was the dignified wreath-laying ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial, spearheaded by the Commandant and attended by serving officers, JCOs, ORs, and veterans. This ceremony honored the fallen heroes and reaffirmed the Regiment's enduring commitment to valor, sacrifice, and duty to the nation.

The main program unfolded with a Barakhana at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre PT Ground. Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, and Mrinalini Mukherjee, President of the Family Welfare Organisation, presided over the event. The gathering included senior station officers, civil dignitaries, veterans, families, and civil staff, underscoring the strong affinity between the Regiment, its veterans, and the civil community. Highlights included a well-orchestrated martial arts display, emphasizing discipline and the warrior ethos of the Regiment, followed by a cultural musical performance celebrating India's rich and varied heritage. Performers were honored, and the Barakhana fostered interaction and camaraderie, strengthening regimental bonds across generations.

In correspondence with Maratha Day, Exercise Pehla Kadam was conducted at Turkamatti for Agniveers. From February 2 to 4, 2026, 547 Agniveers participated, followed by 543 Agniveers from February 5 to 7, 2026. The exercise concluded with a disciplined route march from Turkamatti Defence Land to the Regimental Centre, symbolizing endurance and commitment, and the seamless merging of training and tradition. February 4 is celebrated as Maratha Day across the regiment, commemorating the day in 1670 when Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj famously captured Kondhana Fort, now known as Sinhgad, near Pune.

