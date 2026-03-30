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Forty Years of Valor: Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar's Resilient Legacy

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C of the Western Command, retires after 40 illustrious years in the Indian Army. His tenure included key roles in operations like 'Sindoor' and 'Rahat', emphasizing his commitment to operational readiness, equipment procurement, and veterans' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:16 IST
Forty Years of Valor: Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar's Resilient Legacy
Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, is set to retire after an illustrious 40-year career in the Army. His leadership during crucial operations, including 'Sindoor' and 'Rahat', has been pivotal in ensuring the army's operational readiness.

During his tenure, he emphasized the importance of large-scale procurement of equipment, such as drones and counter-drone systems, some of which are manufactured in-house. His collaborative efforts with the civil administration and local communities have also been notable, particularly during humanitarian missions.

Katiyar, an alumnus of esteemed military academies, has served across various operational areas, earning multiple accolades for his service. As he retires, he expresses profound gratitude to his colleagues and vows continued commitment to the welfare of veterans and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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