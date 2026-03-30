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Bridging Justice with Valor: Enhancing Legal Aid in the Armed Forces

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant highlights the necessity to bolster the paralegal workforce in the Armed Forces with trained volunteers, emphasizing Article 39A's fundamental right to justice. In a Leh-based event attended by top officials, justice access initiatives like Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana were discussed to support soldiers and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:03 IST
Bridging Justice with Valor: Enhancing Legal Aid in the Armed Forces
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In a move to fortify the legal support available to India's Armed Forces, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant underscored the role of a robust paralegal workforce. Speaking at an event in Leh, he called for ex-servicemen to serve as paralegal volunteers within Army units, particularly in remote areas.

Justice Kant reiterated the significance of providing every soldier with access to justice, aligning with Article 39A of the Constitution. This principle was discussed at the interaction with the Fire and Fury Corps, attended by senior military and judicial officials. Initiatives like Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana aim to offer legal aid to soldiers and their families.

The CJI encouraged leveraging technology to bridge linguistic barriers, thereby widening the judiciary's reach. Highlighting the importance of patience and dedication, he advocated a spirit of service among the younger generation in the legal profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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