Igloo Adventures in Sethan: Winter Bliss Near Manali

The igloo stays in Sethan near Manali have captivated tourists, offering a unique winter experience amid snow-covered valleys. Despite late snowfall, igloo construction continues, promising comfortable stays even in frigid temperatures. Local enthusiasm boosts tourism, with nine igloos ready this season.

The igloo stay experience in Sethan, a snow-laden area near Manali, is once again attracting tourists with its unique appeal. Nestled amid snow-clad valleys, these igloos not only dazzle visitors with their visual beauty but also promise an adventurous stay. Tourists can enjoy warm beds, adequate lighting, and necessary amenities, ensuring a comfortable experience despite the chill. The tourism industry is optimistic that these igloos will enhance Sethan and Manali's reputation as winter tourist destinations.

Experts note that igloos require sub-zero temperatures and high-quality snow for construction, with local temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius at night. Typically, igloo construction begins in December, but this season's prolonged cold allows the igloo stays to extend until late March. Now in its tenth successful season, the igloo stay attracts numerous return visitors, highlighting its popularity.

According to the igloo owner, five igloos have been made so far, each taking roughly two days to construct. Although late snowfall posed challenges this year, a team, primarily composed of local youths, worked diligently. The temperature difference between the inside and outside of the igloo adds to the comfort, making it a warm haven. Pawan Negi from Sethan village remarked on the evolving popularity of Sethan, attributing it to diverse tourism activities now available. While inquiries have dipped slightly due to delayed snowfall, tourist feedback has been largely positive.

Tourists can book their igloo stays online through the Manali Igloo Stay website. With nine igloos built in collaboration with Manali Igloo Stay, Sethan, located just 11 kilometres from Manali, is cementing its status as a sought-after winter destination. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

