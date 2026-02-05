Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Accused Granted Bail Amidst Investigation Controversy

The prime accused in the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold theft case, Unnikrishnan Potti, was granted bail on Thursday, paving the way for his release from jail. The Vigilance Court in Kollam awarded him statutory bail after failing to file charges before the 90-day deadline.

Potti, who was arrested in October 2025, had previously secured bail in the Dwarapalaka case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has yet to file charges in either case, with allegations of gold misappropriation from temple structures still unaddressed.

Former temple officials also granted bail include Murari Babu, Sudeesh Kumar, and S Sreekumar. With calls for sanctions and government involvement, Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, claims the investigation lacks direction and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)