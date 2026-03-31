Debate Drama: Kerala Politics Heat Up on Social Media

Kerala's political landscape is buzzing with activity after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan invited Congress leader V D Satheesan to a debate on Facebook. This interaction, originally intended for a digital platform, has sparked a heated exchange between the two leaders.

Vijayan clarified during a press conference that the debate was never meant to be a face-to-face event. However, in a subsequent Facebook post, Satheesan expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in finalizing the debate's details, urging Vijayan to announce a time and venue.

As the political tension rises ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, both leaders continue their verbal clash over various policy claims. Satheesan accuses Vijayan of making misleading statements, while Vijayan insists on the Assembly as the primary debate forum, highlighting the opposition's reluctance to engage in legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)