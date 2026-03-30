K Muraleedharan Criticizes BJP's Irrelevance in Kerala Politics
Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticizes BJP's influence in Kerala, claiming the party failed to meet promises. He challenges BJP's claims of change, highlighting unmet demands like Metro rail and AIIMS. Muraleedharan accuses CPI(M) of double standards regarding the SDPI, dismisses campaign bribery allegations as false narratives.
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- India
K Muraleedharan, a prominent Congress leader and an Assembly candidate from Vattiyoorkavu, has labeled the BJP as 'irrelevant' in Kerala politics, citing unmet promises by the party. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Palakkad, he stated that the BJP's claims lack credibility among the people of Kerala.
Muraleedharan highlighted specific unmet promises, including the absence of a Metro rail service in Thrissur and the pending demand for an AIIMS facility. Despite prior discussions in Parliament, he accused the BJP of failing to deliver significant benefits to the state, indicating the electoral dominance remains primarily between the UDF and LDF.
Additionally, Muraleedharan criticized the CPI(M) for alleged double standards in accepting SDPI votes while accusing them of being communal. He also dismissed allegations of hiring campaign workers at Rs 500 per day as a 'fake narrative' propagated by LDF's V K Prasanth, addressing complaints to the Election Commission and police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- K Muraleedharan
- BJP
- Kerala
- election
- CPI(M)
- SDPI
- AIIMS
- Metro rail
- Thiruvananthapuram
- politics
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