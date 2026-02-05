Left Menu

Political Clash: Bittu and Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Exchange

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Congress' Rahul Gandhi over a 'traitor' remark, portraying Congress as a 'family affair'. Bittu, a former Congress member who joined BJP, defended his switch, citing Congress' leadership issues. Tensions escalated with heated exchanges, sparking broader debates on political and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:59 IST
Political Clash: Bittu and Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Exchange
Union MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for labeling him a "traitor" outside Parliament on Thursday. Bittu retorted by denouncing Gandhi and the Congress party as "Desh ke dushman" or enemies of the state, emphasizing the party's internal issues.

Bittu, who switched allegiance to the BJP from Congress in 2024, claimed that he left because the party had devolved into a "family affair" and lost its former appeal. He argued that the Congress' inability to retain dedicated members was a sign of its organizational decay.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Gandhi's comments as offensive to the Sikh community, intensifying the controversy. Pal accused Gandhi of derailing parliamentary discussions with his remarks. Despite Gandhi's offer to reconcile, Bittu stood firm, accusing the Congress leader of being motivated by personal grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of Medical Student Sparks Investigation

Mysterious Death of Medical Student Sparks Investigation

 India
2
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Shell's Profit Slump, BoE Rate Decision Looms

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Shell's Profit Slump, BoE Rate Decision Looms

 Global
3
Voice-Driven Pilloo AI Revolutionizes Small Business Accounting in India

Voice-Driven Pilloo AI Revolutionizes Small Business Accounting in India

 Global
4
Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026