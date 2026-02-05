Political Clash: Bittu and Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Exchange

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for labeling him a "traitor" outside Parliament on Thursday. Bittu retorted by denouncing Gandhi and the Congress party as "Desh ke dushman" or enemies of the state, emphasizing the party's internal issues.

Bittu, who switched allegiance to the BJP from Congress in 2024, claimed that he left because the party had devolved into a "family affair" and lost its former appeal. He argued that the Congress' inability to retain dedicated members was a sign of its organizational decay.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Gandhi's comments as offensive to the Sikh community, intensifying the controversy. Pal accused Gandhi of derailing parliamentary discussions with his remarks. Despite Gandhi's offer to reconcile, Bittu stood firm, accusing the Congress leader of being motivated by personal grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)