Political Clash: Bittu and Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Exchange
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Congress' Rahul Gandhi over a 'traitor' remark, portraying Congress as a 'family affair'. Bittu, a former Congress member who joined BJP, defended his switch, citing Congress' leadership issues. Tensions escalated with heated exchanges, sparking broader debates on political and democratic values.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for labeling him a "traitor" outside Parliament on Thursday. Bittu retorted by denouncing Gandhi and the Congress party as "Desh ke dushman" or enemies of the state, emphasizing the party's internal issues.
Bittu, who switched allegiance to the BJP from Congress in 2024, claimed that he left because the party had devolved into a "family affair" and lost its former appeal. He argued that the Congress' inability to retain dedicated members was a sign of its organizational decay.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Gandhi's comments as offensive to the Sikh community, intensifying the controversy. Pal accused Gandhi of derailing parliamentary discussions with his remarks. Despite Gandhi's offer to reconcile, Bittu stood firm, accusing the Congress leader of being motivated by personal grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Flays DMK Leader's Alleged Anti-North Indian Remarks Amid Election Developments
Parliamentary Committee Criticizes Indian Railways Fare and Speed Practices
Parliamentary Standoff: Opposition Unites to Demand Leader's Voice
Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row
Parliamentary Tensions: Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak Ignites Debate