India's Energy Security Strategy: A Diversified Approach

India reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring energy security for its population of 1.4 billion. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the government's focus on diversifying energy sources in response to claims that India agreed to cease purchasing Russian oil, highlighting market and international dynamics.

India has reaffirmed its priority of safeguarding energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens. This strong statement was made by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing, in light of claims by Washington that India had agreed to halt purchasing oil from Russia.

Jaiswal clarified that the Indian government has consistently maintained that guaranteeing energy security is its primary concern. He also highlighted that diversifying energy sources is central to their strategy in adapting to changing market conditions and evolving international dynamics.

In conclusion, the spokesperson assured that all decisions pertaining to India's energy sourcing are made with these objectives in mind, underscoring a commitment to a diversified and secure energy strategy.

