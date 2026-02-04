Left Menu

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid US Trade Deal

India plans to diversify its energy resources following a trade agreement with the U.S., which includes reduced tariffs on Indian goods and a shift away from Russian oil. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the importance of securing energy for India's population. The deal has sparked debate among Indian lawmakers.

Updated: 04-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:20 IST
India announced plans to diversify its energy sources, following a pivotal trade deal with the United States that reduces tariffs on Indian goods. The agreement encourages India to shift its oil imports away from Russia, opting instead for American and potentially Venezuelan oil.

During a parliamentary address, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the strategic move, stressing the importance of securing energy for India's 1.4 billion citizens amid shifting global circumstances.

While the agreement brings relief, it has stirred questions from opposition lawmakers in India, who are pressing for clarity on aspects including potential tariff concessions.

