India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid US Trade Deal

India announced plans to diversify its energy sources, following a pivotal trade deal with the United States that reduces tariffs on Indian goods. The agreement encourages India to shift its oil imports away from Russia, opting instead for American and potentially Venezuelan oil.

During a parliamentary address, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the strategic move, stressing the importance of securing energy for India's 1.4 billion citizens amid shifting global circumstances.

While the agreement brings relief, it has stirred questions from opposition lawmakers in India, who are pressing for clarity on aspects including potential tariff concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)