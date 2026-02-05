Left Menu

Panama's Port Operations Revamp: A Strategic Shift

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino announced that future port operating contracts will not be granted to a single company. The Supreme Court recently nullified CK Hutchison's contract to manage two ports along the Panama Canal. Mulino emphasized the country's independence and resolve against external threats.

Panama's Port Operations Revamp: A Strategic Shift
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino declared on Thursday that future port operation contracts won't be awarded to a single firm. This decision comes after the Supreme Court annulled the contract held by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison for operating two strategic ports.

Last week, Panama's Supreme Court nullified CK Hutchison's agreement to manage port operations along the vital canal, a move that has drawn significant attention.

President Mulino asserted that the situation is under control and the court's decision is final, emphasizing Panama's sovereign stance against being intimidated by any nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

