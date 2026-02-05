Panama's Port Operations Revamp: A Strategic Shift
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino declared on Thursday that future port operation contracts won't be awarded to a single firm. This decision comes after the Supreme Court annulled the contract held by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison for operating two strategic ports.
Last week, Panama's Supreme Court nullified CK Hutchison's agreement to manage port operations along the vital canal, a move that has drawn significant attention.
President Mulino asserted that the situation is under control and the court's decision is final, emphasizing Panama's sovereign stance against being intimidated by any nation.
