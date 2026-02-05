Rio Tinto and Glencore: Merger Talks Collapse Again

In a surprising turn of events, Rio Tinto announced on Thursday that discussions with Glencore regarding a potential takeover have concluded without an agreement. Such a merger would have resulted in the creation of the world's largest mining company.

Persistent efforts to merge the two colossal entities have repeatedly fallen through. In 2014, Rio Tinto dismissed an earlier merger proposal from Glencore, citing the lack of shareholder value as a primary concern. Talks resumed in 2024 but similarly ended in a stalemate.

This development is reminiscent of other high-profile mining deals that have also failed to materialize, including BHP's $49 billion bid for Anglo American. These difficulties arise amid a rising demand for metals, pushing the sector to seek consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)