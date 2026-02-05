Left Menu

Rio Tinto and Glencore: Merger Talks Collapse Again

Rio Tinto has announced it is no longer pursuing merger talks with Glencore, a move that could have resulted in the world's largest mining company. This development follows previous unsuccessful merger attempts, reflecting broader challenges in consolidating the mining sector amid growing demand for metals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Rio Tinto announced on Thursday that discussions with Glencore regarding a potential takeover have concluded without an agreement. Such a merger would have resulted in the creation of the world's largest mining company.

Persistent efforts to merge the two colossal entities have repeatedly fallen through. In 2014, Rio Tinto dismissed an earlier merger proposal from Glencore, citing the lack of shareholder value as a primary concern. Talks resumed in 2024 but similarly ended in a stalemate.

This development is reminiscent of other high-profile mining deals that have also failed to materialize, including BHP's $49 billion bid for Anglo American. These difficulties arise amid a rising demand for metals, pushing the sector to seek consolidation.

