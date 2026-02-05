Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Google Drags Stocks While Commodities Plunge

The US stock market sees declines as Alphabet's spending on AI technology concerns investors, leading to a significant drop in its stock value. Concurrently, global commodity prices fall, and Treasury yields sink after reports of rising unemployment claims, signaling potential economic instability and influencing Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

05-02-2026
The US stock market faced notable declines on Thursday, influenced by a sharp drop in Alphabet's stock despite its robust quarterly profits. Investors were concerned about the tech giant's AI-related expenditures, which exceeded expectations significantly, leading to apprehension about the future returns on such investments.

Meanwhile, the bond and commodities markets mirrored this unrest, with Treasury yields and commodity prices like silver, gold, and bitcoin experiencing substantial reductions. These declines surfaced alongside reports indicating an increase in unemployment claims, hinting at a possibly fragile economic environment.

The Federal Reserve may be compelled to reconsider its interest rate policies in response to these economic indicators, despite potential inflation risks. Amidst this financial turbulence, select companies gained traction, buoyed by continued investment in AI technologies, showcasing market resilience amidst widespread volatility.

