Fed's Rate Hike Sparks Market Surge Despite Persistent Inflation Concerns
U.S. stock futures soared following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike aimed at inflation control. Tech shares, including Alphabet and Meta, gained pre-market. Central bank's decision wavered investor confidence amidst volatility, though further rate increases are expected. Treasury yields and oil prices fell, while neocloud company shares surged.
In a definitive move, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, leading to a surge in U.S. stock index futures on Thursday. The action reaffirms the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation, a persistent concern for markets worldwide.
With the uncertainty of the rate hike behind them, investors turned back to beloved tech stocks, including Alphabet and Meta, which each rose over 1%. The Fed's policy decision is anticipated to impact investor sentiment as September historically proves challenging for equities.
Despite a temporary disruption in Middle Eastern energy prices, inflation rates have remained above target for five years, noted Chris Zaccarelli of Northlight Asset Management. As Fed Chair Kevin Warsh carefully strategizes further actions, the market watches closely. Moreover, pre-market trading saw increased valuations for neocloud firms like CoreWeave and Nebius, showcasing the tech sector's robust performance.
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