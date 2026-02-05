India-Kyrgyzstan Enhance Defence Relations through KHANJAR-XIII Exercise

The prestigious 13th India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR commenced recently in Missamari, Assam. Exercise KHANJAR is an annual event, held alternately between the two nations, and emphasizes counter-terrorism and urban warfare tactics. According to Guwahati's PRO Defence, this year's event will conclude on February 17.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 20 personnel, is represented by the renowned Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while Kyrgyzstan's ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade matches with equal strength. This alliance focuses on exchanging expertise in complex building interventions, sniping, and counter-terrorism drills, among others.

This exercise not only strengthens defence ties but also reaffirms the commitment to international peace and stability. As noted by the ADGPI, KHANJAR-XIII is vital for improving interoperability for joint operations under the UN mandate, stressing urban warfare tactics.

The previous, 12th edition, was held in Tokmok last year. The Ministry of External Affairs highlights that these joint exercises address common threats of terrorism and drug trafficking, enhancing defence cooperation in training and research. These activities amplify the robust military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan.

