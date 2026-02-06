Left Menu

FDA Chief Cracks Down on Illegal Copycat Drugs

The US FDA, led by Chief Makary, is poised to take swift action against companies that mass-market illegal drugs claiming similarity to FDA-approved products. Makary emphasizes that the FDA cannot ensure the quality, safety, or effectiveness of non-approved drugs, warning the public about potential risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 05:22 IST
The US FDA, under the leadership of Chief Makary, has announced plans to swiftly address the issue of illegal copycat drugs on the market. These unauthorized drugs are marketed as similar to FDA-approved products but lack official approval.

Makary issued a strong warning, stating that the FDA is unable to verify the quality, safety, or effectiveness of these non-approved drugs. This poses significant health risks to consumers who might be misled by such claims.

This action reflects the FDA's commitment to protecting public health by ensuring that only safe and effective pharmaceuticals reach the market. Consumers are urged to remain vigilant and skeptical of products claiming FDA equivalence without proper approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

