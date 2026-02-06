Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Customs Officers in Major Bribery Scandal

The CBI has filed an FIR against three customs officials accused of taking bribes to release smuggled goods in Mizoram. The officials allegedly detained goods illegally and demanded over Rs 35 lakh in bribes. Subsequent investigations revealed goods worth Rs 1.42 crore missing from stock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:28 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has embarked on a significant operation to apprehend three customs officials involved in a bribery scandal. The officials, including a retired superintendent and two inspectors, allegedly abused their positions to solicit and accept bribes, allowing the illegal release of smuggled goods in Mizoram.

According to a CBI statement, the accused were stationed at the Customs Preventive Force (CPF) in Champhai. They are suspected of unlawfully detaining items such as arecanuts and cigarettes between 2022 and 2023, demanding bribes without formal documentation, and amassing over Rs 35 lakh from multiple briberies to facilitate the release of confiscated goods.

Moreover, an audit revealed a discrepancy with goods valued at Rs 1.42 crore missing from official inventories. The CBI has conducted raids at various locations tied to the accused, spanning states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Manipur. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

