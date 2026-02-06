Tragic Road Mishap: Motorcyclist Dies in Delhi Pit Incident

A motorcyclist tragically lost his life after an early morning accident in West Delhi. Police reported the incident occurred at a construction site in the Janakpuri area.

A senior officer noted that the site, linked to the Delhi Jal Board, was reportedly well-barricaded. Authorities are probing the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

This unfortunate event follows the recent death of Yuvraj Mehta in Noida, who drowned after his vehicle plunged into a waterlogged pit near a construction site.

