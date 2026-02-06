Tragic Road Mishap: Motorcyclist Dies in Delhi Pit Incident
A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit on an under-construction road in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. The Delhi Jal Board site was barricaded, and police are investigating the sequence of events. This tragedy follows another similar incident in Noida involving software engineer Yuvraj Mehta.
A motorcyclist tragically lost his life after an early morning accident in West Delhi. Police reported the incident occurred at a construction site in the Janakpuri area.
A senior officer noted that the site, linked to the Delhi Jal Board, was reportedly well-barricaded. Authorities are probing the exact circumstances leading to the accident.
This unfortunate event follows the recent death of Yuvraj Mehta in Noida, who drowned after his vehicle plunged into a waterlogged pit near a construction site.
