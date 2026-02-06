Left Menu

Violent Protests Erupt in Manipur: Clashes Over Deputy Chief Ministers' Swearing-In

In Manipur, protests turned violent as security forces clashed with a mob opposing the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers. The unrest, fueled by political tensions, saw stone pelting and tyre burning. Security forces, including the Assam Rifles, struggled to control the situation which remained tense.

Updated: 06-02-2026 12:04 IST
Violence broke out between security forces and the mob in Churachandpur district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A protest opposing the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers in Manipur erupted into violence on Thursday, as security forces clashed with demonstrators in Churachandpur district. The conflict began around 6 PM in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young individuals attempted to push back security forces.

As tensions escalated, protesters resorted to stone pelting and setting tyres ablaze on the streets. The unrest was sparked by rumors that three Kuki Zomi MLAs would join the Manipur Government, with Nemcha Kipgen already sworn in and two others, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, expected to follow.

Officials from Assam Rifles, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to manage the situation, but initial attempts at restoring order were futile. After temporarily retreating, security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to ongoing clashes. As the situation remains volatile, further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

