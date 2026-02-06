Former Minister Seeks Answers After Election Defeat

In a passionate address, former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar questioned his 2021 Assembly election defeat in Royapuram, Chennai. Reflecting on his previous successes in 1991 and other consecutive terms, he challenged the reasons behind his recent fall against newcomer R Murthy, fielded by the DMK.

Jayakumar, who has held the position of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, expressed his determination to continue contesting from Royapuram, his political 'home', in future elections.

Refuting any involvement in criminal activities, Jayakumar pledged to resign from politics if proven guilty, asserting that neither he nor his party engaged in wrongdoing.

