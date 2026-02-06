Left Menu

Former Minister Seeks Answers After Election Defeat

Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar expressed frustration over his defeat in the 2021 Assembly election, seeking answers from his constituents. He vowed to continue contesting from his home constituency, Royapuram, despite his loss to DMK's R Murthy, and refuted allegations of criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:04 IST
Former Minister Seeks Answers After Election Defeat
D Jayakumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address, former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar questioned his 2021 Assembly election defeat in Royapuram, Chennai. Reflecting on his previous successes in 1991 and other consecutive terms, he challenged the reasons behind his recent fall against newcomer R Murthy, fielded by the DMK.

Jayakumar, who has held the position of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, expressed his determination to continue contesting from Royapuram, his political 'home', in future elections.

Refuting any involvement in criminal activities, Jayakumar pledged to resign from politics if proven guilty, asserting that neither he nor his party engaged in wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026