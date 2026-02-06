Spa Employee Targeted in Brutal Attack Amid Goonda Tax Demands in Thiruvalla

A spa employee in Thiruvalla has reportedly become a victim of a heinous crime after refusing to pay 'goonda tax' to a criminal network led by Subin Alexander, infamously known as 'Marana Subin'. Law enforcement officials revealed that the assault transpired in broad daylight on February 1.

The criminal group, notorious for its extortion activities, allegedly stormed the Luxe Luminery Wellness Spa in Manjadi, Thiruvalla, at around 3:30 pm. The gang demanded ₹50,000 from the spa's employees. Upon refusal, Subin and his cohorts forcibly entered the premises, subjecting a female employee to a grave assault.

The crime has sparked an intense manhunt for the three accomplices still at large, while three suspects, including Subin, are now in custody. With a history of criminal offenses and previous charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (KAPPA) Act, Subin is deemed a high-risk offender. Police assure the public of impending arrests and stringent legal action.

