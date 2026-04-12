Construction Site Face-Off: Extortion Plot Foiled

In a swift operation, seven suspects have been apprehended for allegedly attempting an extortion scheme against a construction company in Pitaklaag village. The suspects reportedly demanded Rs 5 lakh, threatening site supervisors and construction workers with halting operations if their demands were not satisfied.

Kharswan police registered the police complaint on April 8, outlining how six individuals with criminal backgrounds intimidated workers constructing a culvert. The threats extended to the site manager, creating a climate of fear among the workforce.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat assembled a Special Investigation Team to handle the case, resulting in the arrest of the seven accused. Authorities seized two firearms, several mobile phones, and three motorcycles reportedly used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)