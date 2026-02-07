Left Menu

Bihar's Dairy Revolution: Empowering Villages Through Milk Committees

Bihar's government plans to establish milk producers' committees across all 39,073 villages, boosting dairy production. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a two-year timeline to complete the initiative and expand Sudha Milk outlets to panchayats. This move aims to enhance milk production, provide fair prices, and strengthen the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:14 IST
The Bihar government is set to form milk producers' committees in all 39,073 villages, a measure to boost the state's dairy production, as announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

Kumar revealed that committees are already operational in 25,593 villages and will be established in the remaining 13,480 within the next two years. Instructions have been given to the Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resource Department for implementation.

Additionally, Sudha Milk outlets are planned for every panchayat area by the 2026-27 fiscal. Under the Saat Nischay-3 scheme, these efforts will not only enhance milk production but also ensure fair pricing for producers, fostering rural economic growth and new employment opportunities.

