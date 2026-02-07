Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement: A New Dawn for Exporters

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heralded the India-US trade agreement as a landmark opening for Indian exporters. The deal slashes US tariffs from 50% to 18%, safeguarding farmers and boosting sectors like gems and pharmaceuticals. The agreement promises substantial economic prospects for India, emphasizing protection and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:29 IST
India-US Trade Agreement: A New Dawn for Exporters
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded the newly unveiled India-US trade agreement as a monumental step. This agreement ushers in reduced tariffs, promising new opportunities for Indian exporters.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Goyal highlighted the influence of discussions initiated by Prime Minister Modi and the US President in February 2025. The minister announced that US tariffs on Indian exports would drop to 18%, compared to the previous 50%, signaling a robust opening of the $30 trillion US economy to Indian goods.

The agreement broadens access for key Indian sectors. Gems and pharmaceuticals will face zero duty in the US, marking a competitive edge over neighboring countries. Goyal assured that the benefits extend to Indian farmers, MSMEs, and craftsmen, preserving their interests while fostering economic growth between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Drones Strike Disrupts Russian Missile Fuel Plant

Drones Strike Disrupts Russian Missile Fuel Plant

 Ukraine
2
India-US Pact Strengthens ICT Ties, Offers Win for National Security

India-US Pact Strengthens ICT Ties, Offers Win for National Security

 India
3
AI Living Labs: Pioneering Andhra Pradesh's AI Future

AI Living Labs: Pioneering Andhra Pradesh's AI Future

 India
4
Court Overrules Humiliating Punishment for Noida Student

Court Overrules Humiliating Punishment for Noida Student

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026