Minister Shah Reiterates Apologies Over Remarks on Colonel Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah once again expressed regret for his controversial comments regarding Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Emphasizing that he had no intention of offending any woman officer or the Indian Army, Shah reiterated his respect for the armed forces, stressing that his remarks, uttered in patriotic fervor, were misconstrued.

Shah sincerely apologized for his mistake, acknowledging the controversy caused by his words and the lessons learned. He admitted the importance of maintaining decorum in public life and promised to be more cautious with his speech in the future, expressing deep regret to all affected by his comments.

The Supreme Court earlier directed the Madhya Pradesh government to resolve issues regarding sanctioning the prosecution of Shah over his remarks. The court criticized the delay in Shah's public apology, highlighting the controversy fueled by a viral video clip of his speech. Shah insists his comments aimed to honor Colonel Qureshi's bravery and were misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)