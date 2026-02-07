President Murmu Emphasizes Renewal in Bastar Amidst Cultural Festivities
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, encouraging cultural celebration and highlighting the region's recovery from Maoism. She praised the government's efforts to reintegrate former insurgents and emphasized the advancement of development, education, and welfare programs to uplift the Bastar community.
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, underscoring the region's rich culture and resilience. She emphasized the significance of Pandum, celebrated by farmers during planting season and mango harvest, as a reflection of Bastar's way of life.
In her address, the President acknowledged the region's troubling past with Maoism, which lasted four decades, adversely affecting its residents, particularly the youth, tribals, and Dalits. She credited the Indian Government's decisive action against Maoist insurgency for restoring peace, as former extremists are increasingly abandoning violence.
Murmu highlighted ongoing efforts to assist former militants reintegrate into society, with development schemes like the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana' fostering empowerment in rural areas. The President expressed optimism about the restoration of essential services, such as education, in Bastar, urging faith in democracy and the Constitution for lasting progress.
