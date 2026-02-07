Union Budget 2026-27: Blueprint for a Developed India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, emphasized the transformative potential of the Union Budget 2026-27 during a press conference at the BJP office in Siliguri. He asserted that the budget, crafted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is poised to bolster national infrastructure and drive employment, aiming towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, hailed as the 'Messiah of the Poor', the budget mirrors his commitment to fostering a developed nation.

Further detailing the budget's impact, Minister Rai highlighted India's ascent as the fourth-largest global economy, with ambitions to soon claim the third spot. Underlining the significance of the Modi administration, he noted over 25 crore people have risen from poverty, thanks to strategic economic frameworks. The budget showcases structural reforms, fiscal prudence, and robust public investments, promising upliftment for all socio-economic sectors, particularly enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring equitable access to resources.

Addressing the key aspects of the Union Budget, Minister Rai detailed initiatives for West Bengal, like a ₹14,205 crore allocation for railway projects, including a high-speed corridor from Varanasi to Siliguri. A dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni to Surat, critical for trade, and a 40-km underground rail through the Chicken Neck area were notable mentions. Emphasizing industry growth, the budget outlines plans for heavy industry promotion at Durgapur, revival of old industrial clusters, and empowerment of nearly 90 lakh MSMEs via the MSME Growth Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)