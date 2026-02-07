Tragic Learjet 45 Crash Claims Prominent Political Figure
Investigators are swiftly examining the deadly crash of a Learjet 45 that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. The recovery and analysis of the aircraft's black box are underway, with preliminary findings expected soon.
The aircraft tragedy involving a Learjet 45 has left the nation mourning the loss of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, among others. Authorities, including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are accelerating efforts to determine the cause.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed to the press the retrieval of the black box from the crash site near Baramati Airport. "The AAIB team and the DGCA are working on data analysis, and a preliminary report is anticipated post-inquiry," he revealed.
Investigation teams from both the AAIB and DGCA arrived promptly after the incident to commence their thorough examination. The probe adheres to established protocols, aiming to uncover the contributory factors, including purported low visibility during the crash landing attempt.
