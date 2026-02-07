Union Budget 2026-27: A Framework for the Future, According to Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, has emphasized that the Union Budget 2026-27 embodies a long-term vision, with plans stretching 25 years into the future. Addressing the media on Saturday, Singh highlighted the inclusion of tax-free cancer medicines and the surging growth of Indian startups as key elements of this forward-thinking budget.

In efforts to dispel misinformation purported by the opposition, Singh challenged critics who claim the budget neglects the middle class. By highlighting measures such as making 17 cancer medicines tax-free and advancing India's biotech revolution, Singh argued the budget's benefits extend to the common citizen.

Furthermore, Singh pointed to the Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh as a significant advantage, poised to enhance irrigation and fuel the Blue Economy in the region. He noted the remarkable rise of Indian startups, which have jumped from approximately 350-370 in 2014 to over 2 lakh today, generating 21 lakh jobs and strengthening the economic fabric outside the government sector. (ANI)

