Minister Jitendra Singh Advocates for Self-Reliance and Technological Integration

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the urgent need for India to develop domestic capabilities to reduce dependency on foreign countries. Addressing FICCI's Conference on Digitalization and Technology Integration, he cautioned that true self-reliance cannot be achieved without genuine independence.

Singh outlined the structural challenges facing the mining and metals sectors, such as declining ore quality and geopolitical tensions affecting mineral supply. He underscored the necessity of advancing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and adaptability across sectors.

Furthermore, the minister identified government initiatives designed to bolster private-sector innovation, such as the Rs 1 lakh crore Research and Development fund. Singh called on industry leaders to focus on creating solutions rooted in Indian contexts, arguing this would serve both national and global needs.