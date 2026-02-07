Om Birla Calls for Restoration of Decorum in Legislative Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has voiced his concern over what he describes as a decline in respect and order within legislative institutions. Addressing the Bihar Legislative Assembly's foundation day in Patna, Birla underscored the necessity of preserving the sanctity of parliamentary procedures as essential to the democratic process.

The Speaker lamented instances of disruptions and unruly behavior during legislative sessions, which he believes tarnishes the image of democratic institutions. He urged lawmakers to prioritize dialogue, reasoned debate, and constructive engagement. Criticism, he asserted, should be strictly fact-based and policy-oriented, aimed at serving the public welfare.

Emphasizing the empowerment of legislators, Birla described them as pivotal to a robust democracy. He stated that the effectiveness of democratic institutions relies on the capability and integrity of elected officials. Birla also highlighted the importance of technological advancements like the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to promote transparency and efficiency in legislative work.

