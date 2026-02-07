Left Menu

Om Birla Calls for Restoration of Decorum in Legislative Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in legislative bodies to uphold democratic values. Speaking at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he highlighted the need for legislators to engage in meaningful discourse, stress the public interest, and leverage digital tools to enhance governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:42 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has voiced his concern over what he describes as a decline in respect and order within legislative institutions. Addressing the Bihar Legislative Assembly's foundation day in Patna, Birla underscored the necessity of preserving the sanctity of parliamentary procedures as essential to the democratic process.

The Speaker lamented instances of disruptions and unruly behavior during legislative sessions, which he believes tarnishes the image of democratic institutions. He urged lawmakers to prioritize dialogue, reasoned debate, and constructive engagement. Criticism, he asserted, should be strictly fact-based and policy-oriented, aimed at serving the public welfare.

Emphasizing the empowerment of legislators, Birla described them as pivotal to a robust democracy. He stated that the effectiveness of democratic institutions relies on the capability and integrity of elected officials. Birla also highlighted the importance of technological advancements like the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to promote transparency and efficiency in legislative work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

