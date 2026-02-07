Left Menu

Key Arrests Made in Islamabad Mosque Bombing

Pakistan's Minister of Interior, Moshin Naqvi, announced the arrest of four individuals linked to the tragic bombing of a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad, resulting in 32 casualties. The arrests, made after raids in Peshawar and Nowshera, include the alleged mastermind behind the attack.

terrorism
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Moshin Naqvi, has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with a deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad.

The attack, which took place on Friday, claimed 32 lives and targeted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, causing widespread distress and alarm.

Authorities, acting on intelligence, conducted raids in Peshawar and Nowshera leading to the capture of the individuals, including the suspected mastermind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

