Key Arrests Made in Islamabad Mosque Bombing
Pakistan's Minister of Interior, Moshin Naqvi, announced the arrest of four individuals linked to the tragic bombing of a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad, resulting in 32 casualties. The arrests, made after raids in Peshawar and Nowshera, include the alleged mastermind behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:21 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Moshin Naqvi, has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with a deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad.
The attack, which took place on Friday, claimed 32 lives and targeted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, causing widespread distress and alarm.
Authorities, acting on intelligence, conducted raids in Peshawar and Nowshera leading to the capture of the individuals, including the suspected mastermind.

