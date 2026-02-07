Key Arrests Made in Islamabad Mosque Bombing

In a significant development, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Moshin Naqvi, has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with a deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad.

The attack, which took place on Friday, claimed 32 lives and targeted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, causing widespread distress and alarm.

Authorities, acting on intelligence, conducted raids in Peshawar and Nowshera leading to the capture of the individuals, including the suspected mastermind.

