India's Leverage Grows in Global Trade: Minister Piyush Goyal at NDTV Profit Conclave

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, dismissed claims that globalisation is in decline, asserting that global trade is flourishing despite geopolitical and economic disruptions. Speaking at the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, Goyal suggested that India is close to finalizing a significant free trade agreement (FTA), showcasing the nation's expanding global influence.

Goyal emphasized that globalisation remains robust, countering narratives of its retreat. He noted India's anticipated trade growth at five to six percent, attributing any misconceptions to misinformation. Criticizing prior governments, Goyal highlighted their trade deals with competing nations, contrasting them with the current administration's focus on agreements that align with India's strengths.

Underlining India's rapid economic growth and investor appeal, Goyal stated the country is poised to grow its economy exponentially. Highlighting ongoing trade negotiations with entities like Canada and GCC countries, Goyal affirmed India's trajectory towards securing more beneficial trade agreements, furthering its global trade ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)