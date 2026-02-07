Allahabad High Court Questions UP Government on Withdrawal of Age Relaxation for Home Guard Constables

The Allahabad High Court has demanded an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Police Recruitment Board for the abrupt withdrawal of a three-year age relaxation offered to Home Guard candidates in the constable recruitment process.

The decision has prompted petitions, notably by Shivam Singh and 22 others, after many candidates, who initially benefitted from the government's January 5 decision, became ineligible following the January 22 withdrawal by the Recruitment Board.

The court, led by Justice Vikas Budhwar, emphasized the seriousness of this change and ordered the government and officials to provide detailed explanations by February 12, acknowledging the potential violation of candidates' legitimate rights.

