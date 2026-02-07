Left Menu

GIC Re's Profit Dips Despite Income and Asset Growth

GIC Re reported a 6% decrease in net profit for Q3 2025, earning Rs 1,519 crore. Despite a rise in total income and assets, net profit fell from Rs 1,621 crore in the previous year. Gross premium increased, and the solvency ratio improved, highlighting growth in various areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:31 IST
GIC Re's Profit Dips Despite Income and Asset Growth
GIC Re, India's largest reinsurer, announced a 6% drop in net profit for the third quarter of 2025, with figures settling at Rs 1,519 crore. This contrasts with Rs 1,621 crore earned in the same period last year.

Despite the decline in net profit, the state's reinsurance company saw a rise in total income, reaching Rs 11,557 crore, a noticeable increase from Rs 10,479 crore the previous year. The gross premium also climbed to Rs 10,987 crore from the prior period's Rs 9,968 crore. Premiums earned rose to Rs 9,580 crore, up from Rs 8,540 crore.

The firm also reported an improvement in its solvency ratio, now at 3.87, compared to 3.52 a year ago. The company's total assets rose substantially, reaching Rs 2,03,414 crore, highlighting GIC Re's stronghold in the domestic reinsurance market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

