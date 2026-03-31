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Bihar Police Uncovers Multimillion Rupee Assets in Corruption Probe

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) seized property documents, cash, and luxury items from senior officials Gautam Kumar and Vaibhav Kumar. Allegedly holding disproportionate assets, their assets exceeded their known incomes by over 60% and 78% respectively. Further investigations into possible criminal links are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST
Bihar Police Uncovers Multimillion Rupee Assets in Corruption Probe
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  • India

A major investigation by the Bihar Police has uncovered assets worth crores of rupees held by two senior government officials. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) recovered properties, cash, and valuables during searches conducted as part of a corruption probe. High-end vehicles and luxury watches were among the items seized.

The officials, identified as Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar and Saharsa DRDA director Vaibhav Kumar, are accused of holding assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Preliminary findings reveal that Gautam Kumar's assets exceed his official income by 60%, while Vaibhav Kumar's assets exceed his by 78%.

The investigation revealed suspected benami properties, investments in various financial schemes, and alleged criminal links. Further scrutiny is expected as the EOU continues to probe into the officials' financial affairs, uncovering potential ties to coal, liquor, and trafficking mafias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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