Bihar Police Uncovers Multimillion Rupee Assets in Corruption Probe
The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) seized property documents, cash, and luxury items from senior officials Gautam Kumar and Vaibhav Kumar. Allegedly holding disproportionate assets, their assets exceeded their known incomes by over 60% and 78% respectively. Further investigations into possible criminal links are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A major investigation by the Bihar Police has uncovered assets worth crores of rupees held by two senior government officials. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) recovered properties, cash, and valuables during searches conducted as part of a corruption probe. High-end vehicles and luxury watches were among the items seized.
The officials, identified as Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar and Saharsa DRDA director Vaibhav Kumar, are accused of holding assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Preliminary findings reveal that Gautam Kumar's assets exceed his official income by 60%, while Vaibhav Kumar's assets exceed his by 78%.
The investigation revealed suspected benami properties, investments in various financial schemes, and alleged criminal links. Further scrutiny is expected as the EOU continues to probe into the officials' financial affairs, uncovering potential ties to coal, liquor, and trafficking mafias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Adds 18,000 Jobs in Q4 2025 as Trade and Services Drive Modest Employment Recovery
Devil’s Elbow on SH2 Rebuild Completed; Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Restores
Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Hospital, Continues Recovery at Home
BJD Takes Stand Against Dubey's Outrageous Claims
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has led to better credit rating of companies; IBC never intended to be debt recovery tool: FM.