Political Tensions Rise: Sarma Accuses Gogoi of Overseas Assets
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress president Gaurav Gogoi of owning undisclosed properties in Pakistan and the UK. Asserting his claims with responsibility, Sarma demands Gogoi disclose his wife's financial transactions. This political confrontation heightens tensions as BJP tries to draw Congress leaders to its fold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political confrontation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to disclose alleged overseas properties and financial ties.
Sarma, speaking during a BJP manifesto release, accused the Congress leader of holding undisclosed assets in Pakistan and the UK, demanding detailed financial affidavits.
As political tensions rise, the BJP continues to allure Congress members, with Sarma questioning Congress's inability to retain its leaders amidst swirling allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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