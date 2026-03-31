Political Tensions Rise: Sarma Accuses Gogoi of Overseas Assets

In a heated political confrontation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to disclose alleged overseas properties and financial ties.

Sarma, speaking during a BJP manifesto release, accused the Congress leader of holding undisclosed assets in Pakistan and the UK, demanding detailed financial affidavits.

As political tensions rise, the BJP continues to allure Congress members, with Sarma questioning Congress's inability to retain its leaders amidst swirling allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)