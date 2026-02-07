India's Quantum Leap: Amaravati Paves the Way

In a landmark move for India's technological advancements, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, laid the foundation stone for the Quantum Innovation Centre in Amaravati. This development marks the beginning of India's journey towards becoming a leader in quantum computing.

Praising Naidu's forward-thinking vision, Dr. Singh highlighted the synergy between the central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This collaborative effort has spurred numerous initiatives, including the much-awaited deep-sea mission in Visakhapatnam, which had been delayed for years.

Emphasizing the transformative potential of quantum computing, Dr. Singh referenced the Rs 6000 crore Quantum Mission established by the Prime Minister. Recognizing its influence across sectors like cybersecurity and healthcare, he urged India to take a pioneering role in quantum technology. The initiative also prioritizes student education and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)