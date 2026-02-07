Madhya Pradesh Leads India's Pulses Revolution with New ICARDA Facility

In a significant development for Indian agriculture, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the new ICARDA facility in Sehore district. This milestone event, held on Saturday, marked the opening of an administrative building, training centre, and an advanced plant tissue culture laboratory.

The launch coincided with the introduction of the National Pulses Mission Portal, underscoring a renewed commitment to enhance the nation's pulses sector under the 'Dalhan Aatmanirbharta' Mission. Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the potential of the new facility to drive progress, linking farmers with advanced agricultural methods and positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leader in pulses production in India.

Union Minister Chouhan emphasized the necessity for India to achieve self-reliance in pulses, pointing out declines in production of certain variations. Proactive measures, including the establishment of pulse clusters, seed villages, and seed hubs, are underway. The government has also promised incentives for model farmers and set up procurement and financial support structures to aid farmers comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)