Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads India's Pulses Revolution with New ICARDA Facility

The inauguration of the ICARDA facility in Madhya Pradesh signifies a leap towards agricultural innovation and self-reliance in pulses production. With improved scientific practices, the state aims to set a national example in sustainable farming, bolstered by government support and a commitment to global agricultural collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leads India's Pulses Revolution with New ICARDA Facility
MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurating ICARDA facilities in Sehore (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian agriculture, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the new ICARDA facility in Sehore district. This milestone event, held on Saturday, marked the opening of an administrative building, training centre, and an advanced plant tissue culture laboratory.

The launch coincided with the introduction of the National Pulses Mission Portal, underscoring a renewed commitment to enhance the nation's pulses sector under the 'Dalhan Aatmanirbharta' Mission. Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the potential of the new facility to drive progress, linking farmers with advanced agricultural methods and positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leader in pulses production in India.

Union Minister Chouhan emphasized the necessity for India to achieve self-reliance in pulses, pointing out declines in production of certain variations. Proactive measures, including the establishment of pulse clusters, seed villages, and seed hubs, are underway. The government has also promised incentives for model farmers and set up procurement and financial support structures to aid farmers comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

 India
3
Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

 India
4
Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026