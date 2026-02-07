Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Left Menu

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh praised Haryana for contributing 36% to India's milk supply, crediting local breeds for global recognition. Urging cooperative growth, he stressed the sector's critical role in advancing women and supporting 10 crore livelihoods. India's milk output soared from 146.3 to 248 million tonnes since 2014.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh lauded Haryana on Saturday for its pivotal role in milk production, as the state delivers 36% of India's total milk, amounting to 125.42 million tonnes. He highlighted the international recognition earned by local cow breeds.

Speaking at the 41st State-Level Livestock Exhibition in Kurukshetra, Singh urged the formation of cooperative societies in every village. He emphasized that cooperatives could significantly enhance milk exports, benefitting local livestock farmers. The exhibition showcased high-quality animals and underscored residents' strong bonds with their livestock.

Highlighting the sector's importance, Singh noted that 10 crore people's livelihoods rely on it and its role in fostering women's empowerment. Since becoming a separate ministry in 2014, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus, India's milk production surged from 146.3 to 248 million tonnes, securing its status as the world's largest milk producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

