U.S. vs China: The Race for Africa's Critical Minerals

The U.S. is leveraging offtake deals and state-backed funding to secure African copper, cobalt, and critical minerals, competing with China’s dominance. With a focus on Zambia, Guinea, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the strategy involves trading structures rather than direct industrial presence, aiming to direct resources into U.S.-aligned value chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:32 IST
The United States is strategizing to rival China by using offtake deals and government-backed funding to secure crucial mineral supplies from Africa. This strategy was detailed by diplomats, executives, and analysts ahead of this week's Indaba in South Africa.

Washington's primary focus is on mineral-rich countries such as Zambia, Guinea, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounts for more than 70% of global cobalt supplies and produced around 3.3 million metric tons of copper in 2024. The U.S. is opting for trading structures and partnerships over direct industrial operations in these high-risk regions.

The aim is to redirect mineral flows to U.S.-aligned value chains, as evidenced by recently negotiated agreements like the one with Congolese state miner Gécamines. This shift in strategy marks a move toward financial influence rather than physical industrial deployment.

