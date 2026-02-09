U.S. vs China: The Race for Africa's Critical Minerals

The United States is strategizing to rival China by using offtake deals and government-backed funding to secure crucial mineral supplies from Africa. This strategy was detailed by diplomats, executives, and analysts ahead of this week's Indaba in South Africa.

Washington's primary focus is on mineral-rich countries such as Zambia, Guinea, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounts for more than 70% of global cobalt supplies and produced around 3.3 million metric tons of copper in 2024. The U.S. is opting for trading structures and partnerships over direct industrial operations in these high-risk regions.

The aim is to redirect mineral flows to U.S.-aligned value chains, as evidenced by recently negotiated agreements like the one with Congolese state miner Gécamines. This shift in strategy marks a move toward financial influence rather than physical industrial deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)