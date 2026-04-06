Mystery of the Stranded Gray Whale: Hunger Amidst Decline
A juvenile gray whale, found dead in Washington's Willapa River, symbolizes a species crisis due to dwindling food sources. The Eastern Pacific gray whale population, already decreasing, has been declared an unusual mortality event. Experts blame Arctic feeding changes leading to malnutrition and increased mortality.
- Country:
- United States
A juvenile gray whale found dead in Washington's Willapa River reflects a troubling trend among the species, emphasizing the impact of a declining population. Experts suspect hunger drove the whale from familiar feeding grounds in search of sustenance.
The whale's demise comes amid a crisis for Eastern Pacific gray whales, declared an unusual mortality event from late 2018 to late 2023. With 690 strandings and a shrinking population, the situation remains dire despite previous hopes for recovery, according to NOAA Fisheries.
Researcher John Calambokidis notes that changes in the Arctic feeding ecosystem are affecting food availability, leading to malnutrition, decreased birth rates, and increased mortality. The most recent estimates suggest only 13,000 gray whales remain, the lowest since the 1970s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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