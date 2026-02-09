Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Surges Amid Regulatory Win Over Telehealth Competitor

Novo Nordisk's Frankfurt-listed shares rose after Hims & Hers withdrew its launch of a weight-loss pill using semaglutide, following legal and regulatory pressures. This comes as the FDA signals a crackdown on unauthorized compounded medications, impacting Novo's competition and pricing in the weight-loss and diabetes markets.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Novo Nordisk's shares in Frankfurt surged by 4.5% on Monday, following a significant turn of events involving telehealth firm Hims & Hers. The competitor had recently rolled out a $49 compounded weight-loss pill, which was promptly withdrawn over the weekend amid legal threats from Novo and pressures from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The pill in question was based on semaglutide, a crucial component of Novo's highly successful drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic. However, the introduction sparked immediate opposition from the Danish pharmaceutical giant and regulatory bodies. By Saturday, Hims had halted the product's availability, citing "constructive conversations with stakeholders" as the reason for the retreat.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk had experienced a stock rebound of over 5% the previous Friday, attributed to FDA Commissioner Marty Makary's announcement of a crackdown on unauthorized compounded GLP-1 medications. Despite these gains, Novo continues to grapple with market pressures from competitors like Eli Lilly and economical compounded alternatives. The firm recently reported 'unprecedented price pressure' during its latest earnings call, resulting in a 17% drop in stock value.

