Meghalaya Government Launches Judicial Inquiry into East Jaintia Hills Mining Tragedy
The Meghalaya government has initiated a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to probe the fatal mining accident in Mynsngat - Thangsko, East Jaintia Hills. The incident, which occurred on February 5, claimed at least 27 lives. Rescue efforts are ongoing amid legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya government announced the formation of a Judicial Inquiry Commission to investigate the tragic mining incident in Mynsngat - Thangsko, East Jaintia Hills, which resulted in at least 27 fatalities. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed the decision on platform X, underscoring the government's commitment to uncover the truth.
The East Jaintia Hills Police continue search and rescue efforts following the illegal coal mining blast that transpired on February 5. The High Court has taken note of the incident, requesting appearances from the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, as the case proceeds judicially.
The National Disaster Response Force has successfully retrieved 6 of the 24 bodies from the collapsed mine site, despite the hazardous conditions presented by the rat-hole mining environment. Challenges in locating victims include depth issues and potential toxic gases, compounded by the mine's remote location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
