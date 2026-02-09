Left Menu

Cuba's Fuel Crisis: Kremlin's Involvement Amid U.S. Sanctions

Cuba's fuel situation is critical, as the country implements measures to protect essential services amid U.S. attempts to cut off oil supply. The Kremlin is communicating with Cuba, a long-time ally, to address the crisis, which has led to jet fuel shortages impacting Russian tourists in Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has declared the fuel situation in Cuba as critical, amid Cuba's implementation of plans to sustain essential services and ration fuel. This comes as U.S. policies aim to hinder Cuba's oil supply.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is in discussions with Cuba, a historical ally, about resolving these challenges. The dialogue follows concerns about jet fuel shortages potentially affecting Russian tourists.

The move underscores has both political and economic implications, as Havana resists U.S. pressure and Russia seeks to support its partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

