German Prosecutors Indict Ukrainian Over Alleged Russian Plot
German authorities have charged a Ukrainian individual over an alleged conspiracy involving Russian intelligence to detonate parcel bombs in Europe. The Russian embassy in Berlin has not yet commented on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German authorities have taken legal action against a Ukrainian national, accusing them of participating in a scheme orchestrated by Russian intelligence to detonate parcel bombs across Europe, according to a statement released by German prosecutors on Monday.
The case highlights ongoing security tensions in the region, where intelligence and counter-intelligence operations frequently make headlines.
Efforts to obtain comments from the Russian embassy in Berlin were unsuccessful, as no immediate response was provided regarding the indictment.
