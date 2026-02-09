Left Menu

German Prosecutors Indict Ukrainian Over Alleged Russian Plot

German authorities have charged a Ukrainian individual over an alleged conspiracy involving Russian intelligence to detonate parcel bombs in Europe. The Russian embassy in Berlin has not yet commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German authorities have taken legal action against a Ukrainian national, accusing them of participating in a scheme orchestrated by Russian intelligence to detonate parcel bombs across Europe, according to a statement released by German prosecutors on Monday.

The case highlights ongoing security tensions in the region, where intelligence and counter-intelligence operations frequently make headlines.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Russian embassy in Berlin were unsuccessful, as no immediate response was provided regarding the indictment.

